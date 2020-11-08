Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday November 8, 2020

Some sunshine and clouds for Sunday with an isolated chance for showers in the afternoon. Our temps will be around 80 again with low’s in the upper 60’s tonight. Patchy fog to start Monday with a few isolated showers before more consistent rain moves into the area by Tuesday making for quite a rainy week ahead. Tropical Storm Eta has continued its slow trek towards the north and is currently over Cuba. As we get into the week, Eta will meander into the Gulf and continue to send moisture and breezy conditions into the south as the week progresses.