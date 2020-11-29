Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday November 29, 2020

Soak in the warm temperatures the next couple of days as we have major changes coming to our forecast. Highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday will give way to Highs in the 40s by next week. Before the big cool down, we'll see a strong storm system move through the CSRA Sunday and Monday. This will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and possible strong to severe thunderstorms by Monday. This will be a changing forecast, be sure to stay close with us for the latest.

Here is your forecast: