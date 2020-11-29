Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday November 29, 2020

Showers and storms will move through Sunday afternoon as a warm front approaches from the southwest. We’ll see a fairly steady rain through the evening into the overnight. Early Monday morning we should see the cold front start to push through sometime between midnight and 6am Monday morning. As these fronts move through a few storms could be strong. Damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly a spin up of a tornado are all possible. Once we see the rain move out Monday, we’ll have a shot of cold air as we start December.