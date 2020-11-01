Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday, November 1st, 2020

A nice day in the CSRA with temperatures below normal, and lower humidity to boot. The front that passed through last night and this morning has very cold air from Canada behind it, which will bring us even more below average and even potentially in the frost spectrum for Monday night. Tomorrow is likely to be the coldest day of the week, so once we get through that we are going to warm back up close to average again. The tropics are still firing out there, and we have Tropical Storm ETA now, the 27th named storm this season, just one more and we will reach the record of 28 set in 2005. It’s path is likely to take it west into Mexico so we wont be seeing any direct effects here, if anything, some stray clouds could come up, but it is fairly unlikely. Back in the CSRA expect clear skies for the next few days, and temperatures to be a lot cooler, but we could end back up to above average by the end of the week.