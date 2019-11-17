Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday November 17, 2019

Clouds and sun will mix together throughout Sunday but overall we will have a nice end to the weekend. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees today with dry conditions overnight. A chilly start in the upper 30’s but mostly clear and sunny conditions for Monday. A passing wave could bring a sprinkle or two in the afternoon or evening. Once we get into the mid week we will have a slight warm up along with clear and sunny skies to get our temperatures back to normal right before we head into next weekend.