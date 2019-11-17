Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday November 17, 2019

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Clouds and sun will mix together throughout Sunday but overall we will have a nice end to the weekend. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees today with dry conditions overnight. A chilly start in the upper 30’s but mostly clear and sunny conditions for Monday. A passing wave could bring a sprinkle or two in the afternoon or evening. Once we get into the mid week we will have a slight warm up along with clear and sunny skies to get our temperatures back to normal right before we head into next weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story