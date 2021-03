High pressure will keep us much cooler compared to last weekend as we'll see Highs in upper 50s to lower 60s. That same High pressure will keep a storm system well to our South over the weekend, we may see an isolated shower on Saturday, however I think we'll remain dry. Full sunshine returns for Sunday. Sunday and Monday morning will be chilly with lows in the 30s. Get ready for a big warm up next week as the 70s and 80s are on the way!

Here's your forecast: