Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday March 21st, 2021

A clear turned cloudier day in the CSRA with much cooler and below average temperatures. There will be a warm up but it will take some time for it to reach us. For now an upper level low is going to remain to our north, and a low pressure system at the surface to our south, to bring a few showers and clouds to us for the rest of the evening and into tomorrow. We have more heat waiting to enter, but with the low pressure above us to the north, we will see temperatures remain chillier, and find it hard to break through. We also have another low but this time to our south and at the surface, this low is likely to bring more clouds and a few scattered showers throughout tonight and into tomorrow. We should see these end by late afternoon early evening. Temperatures tonight are going to be a little chillier to what we have seen but they will be close to average, but tomorrow's highs are going to be at least 4-5 degrees below. but we will return to the 70s and average once again Monday and a slow climb back to 80s for next weekend.