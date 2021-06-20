Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Claudette is almost gone, and we will see the potential for left over showers across the area due to it. Eventually skies will open back up, and tomorrow morning could be great to start, but there is potential for a few scattered and isolated showers to dot the CSRA later into the evening and afternoon. Overall this event wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been but it was only a post tropical cyclone by the time it really started to effect us. That being said no one in the CSRA got less than an inch of rain, and the most reported was in the mid 3 inch range. This isn’t it for the storm potential, while a few showers could come through later into Monday, it’s Tuesday and that cold front we really want to watch out for. Right now we are in marginal risk for severe weather with it, much like today and yesterday. However, with the lift associated with that front, and the moisture we have thanks to Claudette, it could be a lot worse than what we saw over the last few days. We’ll have to keep an eye on it and see what it does, but there is potential for another vipir 6 alert day being issued for Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise tomorrow too, with fewer showers to cool us off, and that pre frontal warming thanks to Tuesday, we could get back into the 90s. Overall this week is shaping up to be a lot cooler, and much more below average, which is funny, since tonight at 11:32pm is the official start to summer, and the first full day is tomorrow.