Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday June 13th, 2021

While cloudy, it was still a great day in the CSRA and frankly way better than it has been. Today was the first day in a very long time, that very few showers actually came through the CSRA. That being said today isn’t over, and there is still a slight chance a few showers could pop up, but overall it was a great day, and we will likely see many more of these next week. The chance of showers has greatly diminished, with sunnier skies, and drier conditions coming through, especially with the passing of another cold front, and this will likely be the main player for the start of the work week. While the showers are taking a break for now, the tropics sure aren’t, there is very high potential for a Tropical Depression to form within the next 5 days off the Yucatan, this will be our first Gulf storm of the season, but our second tropical depression. That’s not all, that low pressure that was giving us grief over the last few days could develop into something as well, but it is much less likely. Still we will have to keep our eyes open for this one. Back in the CSRA, the chances of showers for tonight are slim, but not exactly zero, with the chance of showers popping up still possible, tomorrow is really going to be one of the last showery days, with a line coming in from the cold front, but afterwards, we could be in the clear. With only a slight chance on Tuesday for showers to pop up here and there. The rest of the week is looking great, a little warm, but that will change with the front’s passing. The cooler air is trying to return, but with the heat trying to come in from the west, at least tomorrow wont be seeing as much of the cool down.