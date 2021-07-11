Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday, June 11th, 2021

The basic summer set up is here to stay, which has showers and storms passing through the CSRA. A lot of lightning and strong rain with them. This is going to be the story for the rest of the week, and frankly the rest of the summer. The pattern will stand as morning clear skies, clouds build in the afternoon with some showers, then heavy rain and storms pass through, and we clear out a bit more for the overnight hours. This goes for tomorrow as well as the rest of the week, and frankly the rest of the summer. Some days are looking better than others. Tomorrow looks better than today, and Tuesday and Wednesday could be even better! However, across the board there will be potential for showers and storms to pop up. High humidity and 90 degree temperatures will be the norm. Luckily it does look like many of these days will be below average by one or two degrees. So we at least have that going for us.