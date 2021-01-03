Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday January 3rd, 2021

A clearer day in the CSRA and the first glimpse of sunshine for 2021. Skies will remain fairly clear for tomorrow but we could hit a snag on election day when a few clouds and showers pop up to give us some light rainfall. We were above average last year for rainfall, and based on how 2021 has started we look to be above average again this year. Warmer temperatures will still be here for this week, while that strong high pressure system continues to linger to our southwest. It will fight back the cold, and keep us just slightly above average. The drier conditions are here too, with clearer skies and low dewpoints at the surface. There is not only high pressure above us but at the surface too. Our west has a decent strength high that will keep us a little clearer skyward. Temperatures will also remain warm but only for the afternoon tomorrow, tonight and tomorrow morning will be closer to average.