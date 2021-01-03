Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday January 3rd, 2021

A gloomy day in the CSRA but its the last one for a while. Once we get through this evening and overnight, skies will open up, and it'll be warm and clear for tomorrow morning. Upper level high pressure is fighting back against the cold air from the north, and the isolated low pressure system which will bring a lot of snow for the northeast. That cold will reach into north Georgia but shouldn't effect us. We will see a lot of clear skies and drier conditions at the surface. But for now we need to get through this last batch of showers, which will be from now until around 3am, clearing completely by 9am. We could see a few clouds left over from the Low but skies should remain fairly clear for the most part. Temperatures tonight will still be on the warm side, and highs tomorrow will be no different. That high pressure is going to help us out for a quite a while.