Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday February 6th, 2021

A cloudy day has lead to a clear one, and we should continue to see these clear conditions well into Monday, but the clouds will build once again Monday evening, and it’ll be cloudy with scattered and isolated showers until next Monday. That doesn’t mean we wont see any sun, but it will be much less than we normally do. Warmth is coming for some good news, as high pressure to our south fights back against the major cold sliding in through the Midwest of the united states. We will be back above average soon, if not tomorrow then Tuesday. The skies are going to be nice and open for this evening, but they will build Monday evening. High pressure at the surface can only do so much, until it is pushed away by Lows. That will begin the week long hiatus of the sun, at least for now.