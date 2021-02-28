Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday February 28th, 2021

Another hot day in the CSRA, with us being on track to match if not surpass the record high for today. The clouds are on the move ahead of the cold front to our northwest, and we are likely to see very cloudy conditions for tomorrow, as showers pass through in the morning, and the evening. The heat from the gulf that we’ve been feeling these last few days, and the moisture, is soon to leave us. The cold front will bring cooler air from the north into the CSRA and drop temperatures by around 10 degrees for tomorrow. We will still be above average, but we wont be anywhere close to the record highs we’ve had. While we will be seeing showers to start the work week, they will be scattered, and fractured. Seeing staggering bands of rain come through slowly behind one another. The real day to keep our eyes on though is Tuesday. We could see the heavier rain start in mid afternoon, and last until Wednesday afternoon. We expect at least an inch from all of these systems. Tonight’s lows will still be warm, seeing well above average and potential record setting highest lows as well. We slowly return to average as we see system after system, front after front, pass through from tomorrow to Wednesday, but the warmth will still be here when it’s over. At a much closer to average level.