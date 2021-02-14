Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday February 14th, 2021

A happy valentines day in the CSRA, but sadly its another rainy one. With the massive amount of rain we’ve been seeing these last few days you have to be careful around lakes, rivers, and streams, which is our main reason for today being a Vipir alert day. Road ways can be flooded and just remember to turn around don’t drown. The showers will be pushing out soon, and only light rain and drizzle will take its place, sadly the clouds will remain even into tomorrow. These temperatures are still very chilly, while our lows are above average the air is stagnant and cooler from the wedge being formed by high pressure to our southeast, and the cold air damming occurring at the surface. These two combined are why we saw colder conditions yesterday, today, and to start for tomorrow. Luckily we should get a little warmer tomorrow afternoon, and rise dramatically into the week. Light rain is still expected but we should be at least okay for Monday morning and afternoon. Heavy rain and potential storms could develop along another cold front for Monday night, but once that ends the skies will clear up and we can see the sun for Tuesday and Wednesday! More warmth is on the way too, it’ll take it’s time to get to us but we could see upper 60s and even a 70 later in the week.