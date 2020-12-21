Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday December 20th, 2020

A showery day in the CSRA and we are going to see it continue into early tomorrow morning. The cold air is trapped thanks to those two low pressure systems. We can see a light at the end of the tunnel though, as sunny conditions return with high pressure filling in. There are drier conditions on the way too, as the moisture from these systems are used up, all that will remain are clear skies and low humidity. Speaking of these showers however, they will continue into tonight and tomorrow morning, and slowly but surely the clouds will subside. As the system moves into the Atlantic, that will leave an opening for the warmer air to filter up from the south, with the help of the upper level high that is forming out there. That will help clear us out and heat us up. Temperatures tonight will stay on the average side, but these highs will remain below average until we get to Tuesday. Another rainy system is on its way for Christmas eve, luckily it should pass before the temperatures get too low, and we see snow, but maybe a snowy Christmas could be a nice sight to see.