Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday April 11th, 2021

A cloudy day in the CSRA, but they are packing their bags and leaving. Clear conditions expected for this evening and all day tomorrow. With the clouds shipping off, the temperatures will go through their own change. A warm up to start with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and then as a front pushes through Wednesday temperatures will drop down back to seasonable conditions in the upper to mid 70s. For now we can expect clear skies, with a few clouds building later on Tuesday as the front approaches. Showers will be expected Wednesday, with the possibility of storms, but as of now they don’t look very hazardous, fairly similar to what we saw Saturday. Tonight temperatures will be once again above average, and the highs tomorrow will be no different, as we soar into the upper 80s.