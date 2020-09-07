Live VIPIR 6 Forecast September 9, 2020

A great Labor Day in store for the CSRA with high’s flirting with the 90’s. We will be dry and sunny throughout today and cool and comfortable tonight with low dew points and temps in the low 60’s. Tomorrow we will stay mostly dry but our rain chances begin to increase as we get into Wednesday morning.
