Today will be a nice day overall. The cloudiness should clear up as we get further into your Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low 90’s this afternoon. We will have a very minimal chance to see a shower in the afternoon but we should stay mostly dry throughout the CSRA. Tropical Storm Humberto should stay far enough off the Atlantic Coast where we won’t see much, if any, of the system as it begins to move northward into the further into the Atlantic.