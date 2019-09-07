Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Saturday September 7, 2019

Summer still has a good grip on us here in the south with temperatures reaching the upper 90’s today. We will be clear and sunny for your Saturday without any chance for rain until the midweek. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend make sure to drink plenty of water and keep reapplying sunscreen if out in the sun for long periods of time. Check on those who struggle in the heat and be mindful of your pet’s paws on the hot pavement when taking them for a walk. This heat wave looks to continue into the work week so summer will stick around for a little while longer.