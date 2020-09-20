Live Vipir 6 Forecast Saturday September 19th, 2020

A cloudy evening with some stray showers expected across the CSRA starting in the southwest. The clouds and showers should leave us by early tomorrow morning. Temperatures are in the chilly mid 60s and are likely to drop even further. Cold air from Canada is traveling along a trough of low pressure, and being trapped and contained by the surface stationary front. That along with pieces from Tropical Storm Beta, we saw very cloudy and cool conditions today. But its not cold in the tropics, with a lot of heat making us past our normal names and into the greek alphabet. Tropical Storm Beta is the only system we will be affected by, but once it makes landfall it is likely to die a lot faster than Sally did. Back in the CSRA we can expect cloudier conditions to persist into the morning and potentially the early afternoon; with a possible stray shower. Temperatures are going to be extremely low in the mid 50s, so you may want to have a jacket if you’re heading to church or just enjoying the fall like morning tomorrow. The highs will be in the mid 70s still below average, and based on the current pattern, we could see it last deep into next week.