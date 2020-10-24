Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Saturday October 24, 2020

Saturday will be slightly warmer in the mid 80’s. Sunny for the first half of the day, clouds will move in this afternoon before rain enters the CSRA this evening. Some showers will continue into the overnight period and some residual showers leftover for Sunday morning. Clearing up into Sunday evening we’ll see temperatures in the low 80’s for high’s. We’re also tracking the tropics for potential development of Tropical Storm Theta. This will most likely impact the CSRA going into the mid week, it is too soon to know the full extent of the impacts but heavy rain could be a factor regardless of the storm’s intensity. More on the potential for Tropical Storm Theta Sunday.