LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County deputies have arrested a Batesburg man accused of firing shots during a gang-related shooting that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl and wounded another girl.

29-year-old Quayshaun Xzander Clark, of Batesburg, is charged with murder, attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to arrest warrants. “Based on evidence collected at the scene and information detectives gathered during interviews, Clark fired a high-caliber gun, known as a Draco, multiple times into a home on Madera Road the night of June 9,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Multiple witnesses told us Clark had a Draco during the shooting.” According to Koon, Clark can also be seen in a social media video at the scene before the shooting.