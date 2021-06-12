Live Vipir 6 Forecast Saturday June 12th, 2021

Another rainy day in the CSRA, but we could be seeing fewer and fewer as this week progresses. Over in the tropics, as if these constant showers weren’t bad enough, we are now seeing even more development of a system in the Gulf, which could become the first Gulf storm of the season. We’ll keep our eyes on that, but now lets get back to these constant showers. A few more could come through, but they will likely be light to moderate rain, and not as powerful. Tomorrow could actually be a little bit better, with a lower chance for storms and showers, but not exactly zero. I would say tomorrow is our “break day.” There is a chance showers can pop up tomorrow, but it does seem more likely Monday. There will be another potential break, with sunnier skies, these days there is still a chance of the showers but they are so low that, we most likely wont have to worry too much about them. We will be cooling off and drying up just a touch, with the dewpoints finally dropping to 60 and below, which means it wont feel as sticky out there. Temperatures tonight will likely be closer to average, with temperatures tomorrow still sticking in the lower 90s, also fairly close to average. More heat is on the way, but it will likely be coupled with a nice cool down and dry out after the front passes by.