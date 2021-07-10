Live Vipir 6 Forecast Saturday, June 10th, 2021

The basic summer set up is here to stay, with showers and storms passing through the southwest CSRA. A lot of lighning and strong rain with them, and while more are likely to form as we continue through the evening, the worst should be behind us. The pattern will stand as morning clear skies, clouds build in the afternoon with some showers, then heavy rain and storms pass through, and we clear out a bit more for the overnight hours. This goes for tomorrow as well as the rest of the week, and frankly the rest of the summer. With some days like Sunday being worse than others, and some days like Tuesday not really having as high of a chance. But across the board there will be potential for showers and storms to pop up. High humidity and 90 degree temperatures will be the norm. Luckily it does look like many of these days will be below average by one or two degrees. So we at least have that going for us.