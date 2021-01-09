Live Vipir 6 Forecast Saturday January 9th, 2021

A new system makes it’s way into our area for Monday, and we could see the clouds build more so because of it tomorrow afternoon and evening. Very cold conditions are across the country as cold air from the north spreads across us. We should be seeing very chilly highs and very cold lows as a result, but there is potential warmth on the way, as high pressure is building. The clouds should return later into the day as the system approaches, and then showers to follow. We could some light to moderate rain filter in for Monday and Tuesday morning. This cold is no joke, with temperatures back in the mid to low 30s all the way to the mid to low 20s as you get more north in the CSRA tomorrow morning, there could be the threat of frost on many cars as you head out to your morning activities. Temperatures will get back to the mid 50s which is still below average, so jackets all around for the next few days.