Live Vipir 6 Forecast Saturday January 16th, 2021

A very chilly day in the CSRA and we aren’t done yet, cold conditions tonight will lead to potential frost on cars, so give yourself extra time if need be to make sure you can see before you hit the road tomorrow morning. Skies should be fairly clear later tonight into tomorrow morning, so there will be plenty of sun. The cold however, looks like it will be lasting through at least Monday as we stay below average thanks to those deep troughs in the upper atmosphere. But we will warm up once again, and stay in the 60s for longer, as warmer air from the south heats us up. There is another large system that will likely pass through but luckily not until Thursday and Friday as the prefrontal warming becomes post frontal cold, with scattered showers. For now we don’t have to worry about much, clear skies to start with only a few sweeping through later in the evening for tomorrow. There is a small potential system that could pass through Sunday night into Monday. The good news is that it will pass through overnight so it shouldn’t effect the day to day, however, with the temperatures we’ve been having for our lows lately it could potentially freeze over and we could see sleet and freezing on bridges and overpasses. This system is fairly weak, and could die before it reaches us, so we will continue to monitor it. For tonight the cold wont be gone, as we see widespread 20s, don’t forget your coat tomorrow on your way to your morning activities. The highs will be warmer than today, but not by much, as we continue the below average trend. There is more warmth on the way, we just need to make it to Wednesday to feel it once again.