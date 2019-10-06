Live VIPIR 6 Forecast October 6, 2019

Today will be very similar to yesterday. Cloudy skies and more comfortable temperatures will be in place today. We will see highs reach the low 80’s today but cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day. A slight chance for a shower will be around through today into tomorrow where we will see a slight warm up before the cold front passes through Monday night bringing a small cool down again for the middle part of your work week. Overnight temperatures will stay in the 60’s with lower dew points over this stretch of time so enjoy the nice breeze and comfortable weather.