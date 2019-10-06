Live VIPIR 6 Forecast October 6, 2019

Today will be a welcomed change with highs around 80 degrees. Most places will be about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday's record day, along with persistent cloud cover. While it will feel much different today, it will actually be around normal for our temperatures. A couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up over the weekend and it will be much needed as the CSRA is fairly dry, especially in the rural and agricultural areas. Winds out of the east-northeast will continue to mix the nice cooler and drier air with the humid southern air which will continue into Sunday so our cloud cover and rain chances will stay fairly consistent for the weekend, including the cloudiness and cooler temperatures. Enjoy another little burst of fall this weekend!