Live VIPIR 6 Forecast November 9, 2019

Colder temperatures will stick around for Saturday morning. We will eventually get out of the 30’s once we get into lunch time. Your high temperature today will be in the upper 50’s. A very sunny day with dry, clear skies will be our setup today and tomorrow. Clear nights will allow temperatures to drop again, for Sunday morning we should be around the freezing mark again with freeze warning and watches present for much of the CSRA going into Sunday morning. Make sure you bundle up before heading out this AM.