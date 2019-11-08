Live VIPIR 6 Forecast November 8, 2019









The rain has moved off to the southeast and off the shore of the Atlantic so we will stay dry for the rest of Friday. As we get into the afternoon the temperatures won’t feel too different from this morning with highs around 60 degrees. Cloudy conditions will clear up as we head into the overnight period. Dry and clear conditions will setup a cold morning for Saturday with temperatures at freezing or a degree or two above or below the freezing mark. Those temperatures will stick around both Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs this weekend in the upper 50’s and 60’s along with mostly sunny conditions.