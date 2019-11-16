Live VIPIR 6 Forecast November 16, 2019

Today is going to be a cloudy one with a slight chance for a shower or two throughout the first half of the day. Showers will be moving from northeast to southwest with a northerly breeze of about 10-15mph. Once we get into the afternoon temperatures won’t climb too much higher than the upper 40’s so grab a jacket and an umbrella if you are heading out early Saturday. We will see clouds through the evening into the overnight where clearing will begin. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 30’s. Sunshine will return Sunday along with slightly milder temperatures in the upper 50’s.