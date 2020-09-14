Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, September 14, 2020

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, Mostly cloudy with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, Mostly cloudy with a high near 84. Northeast wind 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.:

