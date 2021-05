COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - The past weekend saw very few boating violations at Clarks Hill Lake in Georgia and Lake Thurmond in South Carolina. But Georgia DNR reports there is one people need to be mindful of when enjoying the water.

The biggest violation on the lake this past weekend was life jackets, according to DNR Game Warden Cpl. Bobby Timmerman. So, we spoke with people about staying safe while boating where multiple drownings have taken place already this season.