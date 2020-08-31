Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, August 31, 2020

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly cloudy with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

