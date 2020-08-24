Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, August 24, 2020

Saturday will start with a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon high in the upper 80's. A few showers and storms will be around this afternoon and evening. Once the sun sets we'll clear up the rain and settle in for a calm Saturday night. Sunday will have a few chances for afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical Storms Marco & Laura are grinding away in the western Atlantic moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Marco appears to have a little area of growth possible as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. As it approaches the coast of Texas, it will begin to fall apart midweek. Laura will be racing in behind Marco where it will interact with a handful of large islands before moving into the Gulf where it could potentially become a hurricane before it makes landfall along the Gulf coast. Both storms bear watching as we start the week. Any impacts in the CSRA will be felt sometime towards the end of the week into the weekend, if we see any at all.