Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, August 17, 2020
