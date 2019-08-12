Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, August 12, 2019

The heatwave continues. Yesterday, we hit 100 F for the 10th time this year. That's a lot of triple digits days considering before May 2019, the last time we hit 100 F was in July of 2016. We hope you're finding ways to stay cool out there. The heat continues through Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s. The next couple days will feature mostly sunny skies with rain chances picking up on Wednesday. The second half of the week will have "cooler" temps with highs around 90 while we'll see plenty of rainfall. You'll definitely need your umbrella close by as well as a bottle of water.