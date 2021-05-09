Live Vipir 6 Forecast May 9th, 2021

Another great day in the CSRA, but it’ll be the last great day for a little while, as system after system comes through the CSRA, bringing showers and storms. Expect periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning, when the storms pass through. Luckily none of these look to be severe, and will likely not become severe as they pass through. Clouds will build tonight into tomorrow morning, with mostly cloudy skies to start, the storms wont reach us until the afternoon, but there is still a chance for an isolated showers to come through. As we head into Tuesday there is a lower chance for showers, but the clouds will still remain. Tuesday will be our break day, as Wednesday and Thursday are likely to see more showers come through. For now temperatures are going to remain warmer, but once that first front come through tomorrow, temperatures are going to drop, and continue to drop all the way into the mid 60s. The middle of the week looks to be the worst part of the week, so once we get over that hump, it’ll be all up hill, and we will be treated with another great weekend at the end!