Live VIPIR 6 Forecast May 30, 2020

Your Saturday looks hot and sunny with temperatures in the low 90’s. This afternoon a mix of sun and clouds could fire up an isolated shower or thunderstorm throughout the heat of the day. This evening chances for precipitation taper off and we’ll dry out overnight into Sunday. Morning low’s in the upper 60’s will jump to mid 80’s by the afternoon. High pressure will shift winds to the north-northeast by Sunday afternoon, capping our temperatures and keeping us clear and sunny. By Monday we will see slightly tempered weather with high’s in the low 80’s with more dry conditions extending into the week.