We're moving into May, which means warmer temperatures are on the way. Expect a taste of summer as we exit the weekend and start the work week. Highs will sit near 90 the next few days. We'll have partly sunny skies with a small chance of a few isolated thunderstorms. We'll start to clear out on Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will take a dip back to spring conditions. Thursday, we'll be back to sunshine and highs in the 70s and we'll stay that way through Saturday.