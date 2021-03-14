Live Vipir 6 Forecast March 14th, 2021

The clouds are building steadily and we will have mostly cloudy conditions tonight and tomorrow. The showers luckily wont start until later on Monday night into Tuesday. The cooler air is on the way and it is really trying to fight back against that high pressure to our south. We could very well get to average while the cooler air will want us to get lower. The high pressure has been cooking us out for a while, and the front that will pass through should bring us down, but we will end up remaining average, with more zonal flow crossing our path allowing cooler air to bring us down from the 80s without keeping us cold. The showers aren’t expected until later Monday night, but that doesn’t mean we cant still see a little drizzle here and there, The heaviest rain will come Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a little break, with only minimal light to moderate showers Wednesday afternoon. Thursday could be another big day as well, with the potential for more storms, as of now the chance of severe weather is very low, but that does not mean we wont see some thunder and lightning. Temperatures are going to drop, but we will still be average, at least to start the work week, but we could see a drop in our future that brings us below average.