Live VIPIR 6 Forecast June 6, 2020

As we get into the rest of the week all eyes will be on the Gulf to see if Tropical Strom Cristobal strengthens into a hurricane. Currently,Cristobal is around the Yucatan Peninsula and the Bay of Campeche in Mexico with sustained winds around 60mph and very little movement. As we get through the rest of the week we will have to see how a few things play out to either see part of Cristobal here in the CSRA or its residual effects on the Southeast. The first 3 graphics are currently where Cristobal is and what it is doing. Over the course of this post I'll cover the remaining graphics and what it means for the fate of TS Cristobal.

One key factor to the growth of tropical systems is sea surface temperatures and the depth of those warmer surface waters. Graphics 4 & 5 respectively are the sea surface temperatures and the ocean heat content, or the depth of those warm surface temps. As a rule of thumb we look for waters generally warmer than 80 degrees so any area shaded green, yellow, red, or orange is sufficient enough to aid in development. The waters in the Bay of Campeche and the Gulf have been anomalously warm this spring with water temps in the 80's since early March. The depth of these warmer waters (Graphic 5) are at the level we typically look for at the minimum for development. While there isn't a lot of depth to the warmer waters in the Gulf, there is at least enough to maintain it's current strength going into the rest of the week and weekend.