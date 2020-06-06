Live VIPIR 6 Forecast June 6, 2020

Hot & humid for Saturday with temps in the low 90’s and sunshine peaking through the clouds at times. Feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s at times this afternoon. We should stay mostly dry for the day but a few stray showers and storms could pop up this afternoon during peak heating. Better chances for those south of I-20 to see one of those storms to pop up but still not expecting much rain throughout the day. Overnight we’ll stay cloudy and dry with muggy conditions and low’s in the 70’s before another hot and humid day Sunday.