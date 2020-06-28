Live VIPIR 6 Forecast June 28, 2020

Another warm Saturday on hand for the CSRA. Temperatures will be in the low 90's for most of us with some locations in the southern half of the CSRA seeing the mid 90's. We'll start the day off dry with a breeze out of the WNW 5-15 mph some gusts up to 20 mph today so it could be a tad breezy at times. Winds will shift back west then slightly southwest as we go into the evening. This shift will increase the humidity slightly and bring a slight chance for a stray shower or storm this evening or early tonight. Some of these stray showers could be heavy so be aware tonight of any isolated pop up shower or storms. It will be warm to start Sunday, morning low's in the mid 70's range with a little cloud cover. Hazy conditions will continue throughout the week with a larger than normal Saharan Dust plume reaching the southeastern half of the US. This will make the skies look milky and hazy throughout the day and evening with sunshine trying to break through that layer of clouds and haziness. Warm again for Sunday with temperatures in the mid 90's for most with a slightly better chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening.