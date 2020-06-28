Live VIPIR 6 Forecast June 28, 2020

Hot & sunny for your Sunday with temperatures in the mid 90’s. Humid and sunny for the afternoon will force feel like temperatures into triple digit territory. Hazy conditions from the dust will still be around on Sunday so those with breathing issues may want to take caution again today. Mostly dry for the day with a few isolated showers and storms possible later this evening into tonight. A few of those storms could be strong or possibly severe. Main threats to these storms are damaging winds and heavy downpours. A marginal risk covers all of the South Carolina counties in the CSRA and small portions of Lincoln, Wilkes, Columbia and Richmond counties could also see a strong isolated storm later this evening. It will still be breezy for Sunday so hold on to those sunhats and stay cool in the summer heat. Keep an eye on the radar going into this evening. Monday temperatures will be in the mid 90’s, humid with slight chances for more strong storms in the evening.