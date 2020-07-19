Live VIPIR 6 Forecast July 19, 2020

Sunday will be hot in the upper 90’s with lots of sunshine. Light winds out of the south will keep humid conditions around making the feel like temps push the 105+ mark. Possibly an isolated shower or storm this afternoon into the evening before the sun sets for another hot workweek. Over the course of the week it will be important to stay hydrated and to keep cool during these extremely hot afternoons and evenings. We will see these heat index values continue to be in the triple digits over the course of this week. Stay safe throughout your workweek and check on those who struggle with excessive heat.