Live VIPIR 6 Forecast January 11, 2020









Warm and cloudy for Saturday with temperatures pushing 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy all day with a few chances for showers this afternoon ahead of the cold front. Tonight we will see that line move through the CSRA between 10p and 3a. Some storms could contain damaging winds and the possibility of a tornado will exist within the line of storms. After the line passes the severe threat diminishes, but our chances for showers and a thunderstorm stick around as we finish the weekend. We will keep you updated throughout the day for any changes or warnings.