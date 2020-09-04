Today: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, September 4, 2020
Today: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph.