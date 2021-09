Good morning! We’ll see a partly sunny sky today with just a few showers mainly during the afternoon. Highs will be muggy in the mid 80s.

The weekend will bring a better chance for rain and a few storms. The remnants of Nicholas and an advancing cold front will produce showers and storms for the deep south. We’ll see rain chances from 40% to 60% for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.