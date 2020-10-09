Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, October 9, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly sunny with a high of 85. A small chance for a late afternoon shower with a calm wind becoming east 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

