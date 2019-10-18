Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, October 18, 2019

Today: Sunny with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. East wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.