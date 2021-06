AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- Richmond County Investigators say 20-year-old Brenleigh Kitchens was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in April. Her mother, Loren Kitchens, spoke with NewsChannel 6 about domestic violence awareness and prevention.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.