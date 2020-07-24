Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, July 24, 2020

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

