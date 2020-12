Today: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in after 4pm. A few storms possible late this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight: Lake Wind Advisory in effect from 7pm until 7am Saturday. Winds will be west from 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms early. Gradual clearing overnight with morning lows in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.